Ashok Leyland to invest ₹5,000cr in battery manufacturing
Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, just announced a huge ₹5,000 crore investment to make batteries in India over the next 7-10 years.
The goal? To boost their electric vehicles and energy storage options, showing they're serious about greener mobility.
Ashok Leyland partners with China's CALB Group
To pull this off, Ashok Leyland is partnering exclusively with China's CALB Group to develop advanced batteries—starting with vehicles and expanding into energy storage.
They're also setting up a Global Centre of Excellence to push battery tech and recycling forward, lining up with bigger plans for sustainable transport in India.
After the announcement, Ashok Leyland's stock was trading up 0.25% at ₹127 on NSE in early afternoon.