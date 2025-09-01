Ashok Leyland to invest ₹5,000cr in battery manufacturing

Ashok Leyland partners with China's CALB Group

To pull this off, Ashok Leyland is partnering exclusively with China's CALB Group to develop advanced batteries—starting with vehicles and expanding into energy storage.

They're also setting up a Global Centre of Excellence to push battery tech and recycling forward, lining up with bigger plans for sustainable transport in India.

After the announcement, Ashok Leyland's stock was trading up 0.25% at ₹127 on NSE in early afternoon.