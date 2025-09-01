Next Article
Top 5 2-wheelers launching in September
September 2025 is packed for bike fans—Ducati's Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 are landing, with both models rocking an 890cc engine and advanced electronics.
The Panigale is built for the track, while the Streetfighter is tuned for everyday rides.
Other notable launches in September
Hero MotoCorp's updated Mavrick 440 is expected to launch with a new TFT console and upside-down fork.
KTM's RC 160 targets entry-level supersport riders with sharp looks and 19hp of power.
TVS is launching the NTorq 150 scooter on September 4, offering Bluetooth connectivity and single-channel ABS—great for city commutes with a techy edge.