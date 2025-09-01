Ather Energy introduces new EV platform for upcoming scooters

Ather Energy has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV) platform, the EL, at Community Day 2025. The innovative platform will serve as the foundation for a new range of scooters catering to different market segments. The first model based on this advanced tech is expected to hit the market in March 2026.

Design advantages Key features of the EL platform The EL platform comes with a unibody tubular steel chassis, which Ather claims reduces assembly time by 15% and increases service intervals to 10,000km. The design also makes routine maintenance quicker, thanks to simplified components and reduced brake wear. Another key feature of this platform is the Ather Charge Drive Controller that integrates the onboard charger and motor controller into one unit.

Tech innovation Charge Drive Controller integrates onboard charger, motor controller The Ather Charge Drive Controller is a major tech innovation from Ather. It does away with bulky charging equipment and frees up underseat storage, making it more convenient for users. The modular platform also allows for different scooter configurations, such as a maxi-scooter with a 5kWh battery and 14-inch wheels or an urban scooter with a smaller 2kWh unit.