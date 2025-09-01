Top 5 car launches in India scheduled for September

India is set to witness the launch of three new electric vehicles (EVs) and a couple of combustion engine cars this September. The upcoming models include the Maruti Suzuki SUV, potentially called the Victoris, Citroen Basalt X, VinFast VF6, VinFast VF7, and Volvo EX30. Let's take a closer look at what to expect from each of these new entrants in the Indian auto market.

Launch details Maruti Suzuki's all-new SUV Maruti Suzuki will launch its all-new Arena SUV, potentially called the Victoris, on September 3. The five-seater mid-size SUV will take on popular models like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, it will be sold through the Arena dealership chain at a more affordable price than Grand Vitara. The design of this new model is inspired by e-Vitara and features a completely new interior. The SUV may borrow powertrains from the Grand Vitara, providing a range of options for buyers.

Model upgrade Citroen Basalt X with cosmetic upgrades Citroen is all set to launch a new top-end trim in the Basalt range, dubbed Basalt X. The model will get cosmetic and equipment upgrades such as a new pattern imprint on the dashboard and bronze accents on AC vents. It may also come with feature additions like a 360-degree camera. However, mechanically, the Basalt will remain unchanged. Pre-bookings for this upgraded model are already underway at ₹11,000.

Price announcement VinFast VF7 will boast a range of up to 450km VinFast will finally announce the prices of its VF7 on September 6. The India-spec model will be available in two configurations: a 204hp FWD variant with a range of 450km and a more powerful AWD version producing up to 350hp with an estimated range of around 431km. It will run on 19-inch alloy wheels, and boast a 12.9-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, reclining rear seats, and Level-2 ADAS. The EV is expected to be priced at around ₹30 lakh.

Model details VF6 will be the entry point for VinFast in India The VF6, also arriving this month, is a smaller version of the VF7. It borrows most features like the touchscreen, glass roof and ADAS suite from its bigger sibling but packs a smaller 59.6kWh battery that powers a single 204hp FWD motor. The WLTP range for this model is rated at 480km. Pre-bookings are underway as well with prices expected to be between ₹20-25 lakh.