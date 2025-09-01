Ather Energy reveals all-new EL platform for next-gen scooters
Ather Energy just revealed its all-new EL platform at Community Day 2025, setting the stage for a bigger, more diverse scooter lineup.
The first model built on this tech is dropping in March 2026.
With a unibody steel chassis, Ather says assembly is now 15% faster and service intervals stretch to 10,000km—meaning less hassle for riders.
Pricing starts just under ₹1 lakh
The EL platform is all about easier maintenance and smarter storage, thanks to simplified parts and a combined charger-controller that frees up underseat space (perfect for carrying your stuff).
It'll support everything from maxi-scooters with big batteries to compact city rides and comfy family models.
but if you go for Battery as a Service, you could get one for as low as ₹50-60k (ex-showroom).
These new options will join Ather's current lineup, including the popular 450 and Rizta scooters.