Ather Energy reveals all-new EL platform for next-gen scooters

The EL platform is all about easier maintenance and smarter storage, thanks to simplified parts and a combined charger-controller that frees up underseat space (perfect for carrying your stuff).

It'll support everything from maxi-scooters with big batteries to compact city rides and comfy family models.

Pricing starts just under ₹1 lakh, but if you go for Battery as a Service, you could get one for as low as ₹50-60k (ex-showroom).

These new options will join Ather's current lineup, including the popular 450 and Rizta scooters.