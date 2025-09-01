Next Article
Tesla recalls 7,300 Model Y SUVs in Australia
Tesla just recalled more than 7,300 Model Y SUVs across Australia because of a glitch with the driver-side window.
The software bug means the window might close too hard and could hurt someone if it catches a hand or object.
All 2025 Model Ys sold in the country are included.
Owners won't have to bring their cars in
The good news: owners won't have to bring their cars in—Tesla will fix it with an over-the-air software update.
This is Tesla's biggest recall in Australia this year, following a smaller one back in March for power steering issues.
The problem is similar to what happened with US Teslas a couple years ago, so it's not totally new territory for the company.