How Ather is ensuring safety of its scooter riders

Ather Energy has unveiled a set of safety features for its electric scooters, powered by the new AtherStack 7.0 tech platform. The highlight of these upgrades is the "Pothole Alerts" feature, which warns riders about bad road conditions or potholes and recommends alternative routes. The feature has already impressed early users who have called it one of the most practical upgrades for Indian roads.

Advanced technology How does the 'Pothole alerts' feature work? The "Pothole Alerts" feature uses fleet intelligence from lakhs of Ather scooters on Indian roads. It gives real-time voice alerts when riders approach dangerous road segments. The company has already collected pothole data in major cities like Bengaluru and Pune, where a dense network of riders helps create detailed maps of road conditions. This database will continue to grow as more scooters provide real-world data.

Safety upgrades Other safety features include 'Crash alerts' and 'ParkSafe' Along with "Pothole Alerts," Ather Energy has also launched "Crash Alerts." This feature differentiates between minor and major accidents. In case of a major accident, the scooter automatically alerts emergency contacts with the rider's live location and displays important rider information on the dashboard for quick assistance. The company has also added theft-prevention features like "ParkSafe" that warns owners about unsafe parking zones, and "LockSafe," which lets riders remotely immobilize their scooters.