TTK Prestige announces ₹6 dividend for FY25
TTK Prestige just announced a ₹6 per share dividend for this financial year (2024-25).
The news dropped at their 69th Annual General Meeting on September 1.
If you were a shareholder by July 31, you're set to receive it.
Key decisions taken at AGM
The meeting saw Dr. Mukund T T re-appointed as Director, and Ms. Jayanthi Hari confirmed as Cost Auditor with a ₹5 lakh fee for FY 2025-26.
Mr. Parameshwar G Hegde is stepping in as Secretarial Auditor for the next five years.
The board also set Mr. T.T. Jagannathan's monthly pay at ₹12 lakh, with room to go up to ₹2 crore annually.