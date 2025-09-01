TTK Prestige announces ₹6 dividend for FY25

Key decisions taken at AGM

The meeting saw Dr. Mukund T T re-appointed as Director, and Ms. Jayanthi Hari confirmed as Cost Auditor with a ₹5 lakh fee for FY 2025-26.

Mr. Parameshwar G Hegde is stepping in as Secretarial Auditor for the next five years.

The board also set Mr. T.T. Jagannathan's monthly pay at ₹12 lakh, with room to go up to ₹2 crore annually.