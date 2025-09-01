Ather Energy shares hit record high after EL platform launch

Ather Energy 's shares have witnessed a massive surge of 11.82% on Monday, hitting a record high on the NSE. The jump comes after the company unveiled its next-generation scooter platform , EL, at the Ather Community Day 2025 event. The stock was trading at ₹503.35 at 12:56pm, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm around the company's innovation-led growth strategy.

Platform details EL focuses on versatility, scalability, and cost optimization The newly launched EL platform is focused on versatility, scalability, and cost optimization. It will be a key driver of Ather's next phase of expansion. The company said in an official release that the all-new EL platform will be the foundation for its next phase of growth, enabling greater scalability and efficiency in product development.

Tech upgrades AtherStack 7.0 and next-gen fast chargers launched Along with the EL platform, Ather also unveiled an updated version of its software, AtherStack(tm) 7.0. The upgrade will bring voice-based interaction as a new mode of communication with scooters and several advanced features. The company also introduced its next-generation fast chargers that double the charging speed, further enhancing rider experience and meeting rising market demand.

Information Infinite Cruise launched for better riding experience Ather also launched Infinite Cruise, an advanced cruise control system designed for Indian road conditions. The company's popular family scooter, Rizta, will now come with a touchscreen dashboard, a new riding mode, and a fresh color option to enhance the user experience.