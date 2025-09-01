NLC India shares gain 2% on robust quarterly results
Shares of NLC India rose 2% to ₹229.75 on Monday, trading positively following recent quarterly results.
Revenue for April-June 2025 grew 13% year-on-year to ₹3,826 crore, and net profit surged 48% to ₹839 crore, helped by lower tax expenses.
The company's focus on clean energy transition is notable
NLC India is doubling down on clean energy—transferring ₹5,228 crore worth of renewable assets to its own subsidiary.
Even with a dip in operating margin and EBITDA, the company delivered earnings per share of ₹5 this quarter.
For anyone watching green energy moves or looking at stable companies, it's a sign NLC is evolving while staying profitable.
Key highlights from the full-year results
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹15,283 crore (up from last year's ₹12,999 crore), and net profit climbed 45% to ₹2,713 crore.
Financial health also improved: return on equity rose to 14%, debt-to-equity dropped to 1.20, and book value per share reached ₹135.02 with a net margin of nearly 18%.