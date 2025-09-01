UK house prices fall for 2nd consecutive month

Mortgage costs remain high

Even after the Bank of England trimmed its base rate to 4%, getting a mortgage isn't much easier—average two-year fixed rates hit 4.96% by late August.

Rising food and travel costs pushed inflation up to 3.8% in July, piling on more pressure for anyone trying to buy a home.

Plus, potential new property tax changes under consideration for this autumn could shake up the market for pricier homes in London and the southeast.