TVS Motor hits fresh 52-week high, enters Nifty Next 50

Stellar quarterly performance and bonus issue boost investor sentiment

The excitement is backed by solid numbers—quarterly revenue jumped from ₹10,406.86 crore last June to ₹12,210.05 crore this June, and net profits grew from ₹502.85 crore to ₹653.78 crore in that time.

On top of that, TVS announced a 4:1 bonus issue with the ex-bonus date set as August 25, 2025, and a ₹10 per share interim dividend earlier this year.

Plus, they launched their new EV scooter, TVS ORBITER, on August 28—showing they're serious about innovation and greener rides for city life.