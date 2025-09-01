Next Article
TVS Motor hits fresh 52-week high, enters Nifty Next 50
TVS Motor just hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE, with shares climbing to ₹3,329.60 and earning a spot in the Nifty Next 50 index.
Investors are clearly paying attention as the company's momentum keeps building.
Stellar quarterly performance and bonus issue boost investor sentiment
The excitement is backed by solid numbers—quarterly revenue jumped from ₹10,406.86 crore last June to ₹12,210.05 crore this June, and net profits grew from ₹502.85 crore to ₹653.78 crore in that time.
On top of that, TVS announced a 4:1 bonus issue with the ex-bonus date set as August 25, 2025, and a ₹10 per share interim dividend earlier this year.
Plus, they launched their new EV scooter, TVS ORBITER, on August 28—showing they're serious about innovation and greener rides for city life.