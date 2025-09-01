ITC's stock dips despite surge in trading volumes

ITC's financials for Q1FY26 and FY25

For April-June 2025, ITC boosted its revenue to ₹21,494.79 crore (up from ₹18,457.33 crore last year) and grew its net profit to ₹5,274.65 crore for the quarter.

But looking at the full year, while revenue climbed to ₹75,323.34 crore from ₹70,881 crore in FY24, annual net profit actually slipped a bit—from ₹20,723.75 crore last year to ₹19,926.05 crore this year.