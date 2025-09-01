Next Article
ITC's stock dips despite surge in trading volumes
ITC's stock dropped 1% to ₹405.65 on Monday, despite a surge in trading—over 38 lakh shares changed hands by midday.
The dip comes as investors react to the company's latest financial results and ongoing market trends.
ITC's financials for Q1FY26 and FY25
For April-June 2025, ITC boosted its revenue to ₹21,494.79 crore (up from ₹18,457.33 crore last year) and grew its net profit to ₹5,274.65 crore for the quarter.
But looking at the full year, while revenue climbed to ₹75,323.34 crore from ₹70,881 crore in FY24, annual net profit actually slipped a bit—from ₹20,723.75 crore last year to ₹19,926.05 crore this year.