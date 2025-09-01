How AI is transforming risk management in businesses

AI isn't just about crunching numbers—it's also a powerful tool against fraud. Mastercard, for example, used AI-driven analytics to block $52 billion in fraudulent activity between 2018 and 2019, despite facing nearly 200 fraudulent attempts every minute. Plus, AI helps keep digital spaces safer by spotting and stopping cyber threats automatically—a big deal as online risks keep growing.

AI's role in post-incident analysis

The report also points out that AI doesn't clock out after an incident. Machine learning digs into what went wrong so companies can fix weak spots and avoid repeat problems.

All in all, using AI for predicting risks, fighting fraud, strengthening cybersecurity, and learning from past events is becoming standard practice in today's business world.