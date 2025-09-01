Sensex hits 80,000 mark for 1st time, Nifty at all-time high
India's stock market had a standout Monday—Sensex shot up 350 points to 80,157 and Nifty rose 124 points to 24,551.
The main driver? India's Q1 GDP grew by 7.8%, beating expectations and giving investors a confidence boost.
A US court move questioning trade tariffs also helped keep the momentum going.
IT stocks lead the way
IT stocks led the way with a solid 1.6% jump, while auto and consumer durables weren't far behind.
Midcap and smallcap shares also climbed nearly 1%. Energy, metals, and PSU banks saw moderate gains, but FMCG and media dipped slightly.
Plus, with India VIX dropping almost 2%, markets felt calmer—hinting at more risk-taking by investors.
Stocks of Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, PG Electroplast rise
Bajaj Auto surged after reporting a 5% sales bump in August (over four lakh bikes sold).
Ashok Leyland matched that growth thanks to an uptick in heavy vehicle sales.
Meanwhile, PG Electroplast's stock got a lift after it teamed up with Maharashtra to build an electronics hub that could bring in over 5,000 jobs—a win for both business and job seekers.