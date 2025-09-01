Sensex hits 80,000 mark for 1st time, Nifty at all-time high

IT stocks led the way with a solid 1.6% jump, while auto and consumer durables weren't far behind. Midcap and smallcap shares also climbed nearly 1%. Energy, metals, and PSU banks saw moderate gains, but FMCG and media dipped slightly. Plus, with India VIX dropping almost 2%, markets felt calmer—hinting at more risk-taking by investors.

Stocks of Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, PG Electroplast rise

Bajaj Auto surged after reporting a 5% sales bump in August (over four lakh bikes sold).

Ashok Leyland matched that growth thanks to an uptick in heavy vehicle sales.

Meanwhile, PG Electroplast's stock got a lift after it teamed up with Maharashtra to build an electronics hub that could bring in over 5,000 jobs—a win for both business and job seekers.