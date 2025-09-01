TVS Motor reports 30% jump in total sales

Market performance

Two-wheeler sales surge

TVS Motor's two-wheeler sales grew by 30%, from 3,78,841 units in August last year to 4,90,788 units this August. The domestic two-wheeler segment also saw a healthy rise of 28%, with sales rising from 2,89,073 units in August last year to an impressive 3,68,862 units this year. This indicates strong demand for TVS motorcycles and scooters among Indian consumers.