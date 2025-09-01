TVS Motor reports 30% jump in total sales
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has reported a whopping 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales for August. The company sold 5,09,536 units during the month, compared to 3,91,588 units in August last year. The growth was mainly driven by a strong performance in the two-wheeler segment and an impressive jump in three-wheeler sales.
Market performance
Two-wheeler sales surge
TVS Motor's two-wheeler sales grew by 30%, from 3,78,841 units in August last year to 4,90,788 units this August. The domestic two-wheeler segment also saw a healthy rise of 28%, with sales rising from 2,89,073 units in August last year to an impressive 3,68,862 units this year. This indicates strong demand for TVS motorcycles and scooters among Indian consumers.
Export growth
Exports also saw a significant rise
TVS Motor's three-wheeler sales also saw a remarkable 47% jump YoY, with 18,748 units sold in August. The company's total exports also witnessed a massive 35% increase compared to last year, reaching 1,35,367 units this August from 99,976 units in the same month last year. This highlights TVS Motor's growing international presence and demand for its products globally.