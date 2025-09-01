Rashmika Mandanna's next role? Possibly a ghost in 'Kanchana 4'

The upcoming Tamil horror-comedy film Kanchana 4 may feature actor Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. While there has been no official confirmation yet, reports suggest she might play a ghost. If true, this will be her first supernatural character. The film is directed by and stars Raghava Lawrence , who has helmed the previous installments of the popular franchise.

Co-stars Other cast members and production status Apart from Mandanna, Kanchana 4 will also star actors Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi. The film is currently in production, but no official release date has been announced yet. It is the fifth installment in the overall series, which includes Muni (2007), Kanchana (2011), Kanchana 2 (2015), and Kanchana 3 (2019).

Career highlights Mandanna's recent and upcoming projects Mandanna was recently seen in the film Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The crime drama, directed by Sekhar Kammula, follows a beggar who gets caught up in a business tycoon's scam. She will next be seen in the lead role of Thama, a romantic horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The Hindi film is part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.