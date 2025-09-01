Next Article
Ranbir Kapoor spotted at under-construction mansion amid Alia's controversy
Ranbir Kapoor was seen visiting his under-construction mansion on Monday, just days after Alia Bhatt called out paparazzi for snapping unauthorized videos of their home.
Alia described the incident as a clear invasion of privacy and asked for the video to be taken down.

Ranbir kept things casual during his visit, skipping interactions with photographers.
On the work front, he's currently filming Love & War with Alia and Vicky Kaushal—Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big directorial comeback since Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022.
The film is still in production and fans are already buzzing about its release.