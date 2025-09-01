Box office: 'Param Sundari' zooms past 'Dhadak 2's collections
"Param Sundari," starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, is off to a strong start since its August 29 release, pulling in ₹43 crore globally in just three days.
The film saw a big jump at home too, earning ₹26.75 crore in India by day three—a 40% boost from its opening day.
Film's trajectory and international performance
Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie has already surpassed "Dhadak 2's" global earnings but still trails behind "Saiyaara's" record.
The story follows Param, a rich Delhi guy, and Sundari, a Kerala girl he meets on an AI matchmaking app—serving up plenty of cultural clashes and laughs.
Internationally, it made ₹11 crore with the US and UK leading the way. Trade sources attribute the film's overseas success to Malhotra and Kapoor's chemistry, particularly in the US and UK.