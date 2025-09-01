Box office: 'Param Sundari' zooms past 'Dhadak 2's collections

Film's trajectory and international performance

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie has already surpassed "Dhadak 2's" global earnings but still trails behind "Saiyaara's" record.

The story follows Param, a rich Delhi guy, and Sundari, a Kerala girl he meets on an AI matchmaking app—serving up plenty of cultural clashes and laughs.

Internationally, it made ₹11 crore with the US and UK leading the way. Trade sources attribute the film's overseas success to Malhotra and Kapoor's chemistry, particularly in the US and UK.