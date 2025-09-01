Supreme Court dismisses PIL against rollout of E20 fuel

The Supreme Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20). The plea was filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra, who argued that vehicles made before April 2023 aren't compatible with E20 fuel. He sought directions for the availability of ethanol-free petrol and mandatory labeling of ethanol content at fuel stations.

Government's stand Government defends decision, questions petitioner's credentials The central government opposed the plea, arguing that E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers. Attorney General R Venkataramani defended the decision, saying "somebody from outside could not dictate what petrol to use." He also questioned Malhotra's credentials. Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for Malhotra said, "E20 is logical progression but cars need to be made compatible along with engine calibration. Non-availability of E10 petrol for existing customers is what we are challenging. We want options. We do not want E20 to go."

Vehicle concerns Ethanol blending could corrode engine parts, reduce fuel efficiency The petition claimed that ethanol blending could corrode engine parts and reduce fuel efficiency. It also alleged that such damage wouldn't be covered by insurance. Malhotra's plea cited international norms where ethanol-free petrol is available and composition is displayed at pumps. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported a 2%-4% decrease in mileage with E20 but said it's safe to use.