Bank holidays in September: Check dates and list
September's going to be a busy month for bank holidays in India, with 15 days off as per the RBI calendar.
Besides all Sundays and the usual second and fourth Saturdays, banks will close on several extra days for local festivals and traditions.
So, if you need to visit your branch, planning ahead is a good idea.
Regional celebrations across India
From Karma Puja in Ranchi (Sept 3) to Onam in Kerala (Sept 4), and Id-e-Milad (Sept 5) in states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, September is packed with regional celebrations.
There are also closures for Indrajatra (Sept 6), Navratra Sthapna/post-Eid holiday (Sept 12), Navratra Sthapna (Sept 22), Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday (Sept 23), and Durga Puja at the end of the month (Sept 29-30) in places like Kolkata and Guwahati.
Digital banking will be available
Even if your local branch is closed, digital services like UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, and ATMs will keep running as usual.
Just remember—regional schedules can vary a bit, so double-check if you have anything urgent offline.