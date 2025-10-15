No FASTag? You'll pay double toll charges from November 15
From November 15, 2025, if you hit a highway without a valid FASTag, you'll be paying extra at toll plazas.
Cash users will be charged double the normal rate, and even if you use UPI, it'll cost you 1.25 times the regular fee.
This new system is all about nudging people toward digital payments instead of cash.
How the system works
FASTag has been mandatory since 2021 and uses RFID tech linked to your bank for quick, automatic toll payments—no stopping or fumbling for change.
If your FASTag isn't working or missing, paying digitally (like with UPI) will now save you some money compared to cash, but it's still pricier than just using FASTag.
What you should do?
This move is set to impact millions of commuters by cutting down cash use and making toll lines faster.
If you want to dodge those extra charges (and long waits), make sure your FASTag is active or have your digital wallet ready before your next road trip.