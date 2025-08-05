Next Article
No increase in PM-KISAN benefits, confirms government
The government just confirmed there's no plan to increase the PM-KISAN scheme benefits or add more farmers to the list.
Since 2019, land-owning farmers have been getting ₹6,000 a year (split into three payments), and so far over ₹3.9 lakh crore has been disbursed directly to farmers.
Tenant farmers still left out
This means tenant and sharecropping farmers are still left out—only landowners qualify.
Also, instead of adopting new tech like Tamil Nadu's real-time "Uzhavan App," the government is sticking with older support systems like Kisan Call Centres and pest surveillance hotlines.
So for now, no extra cash or digital upgrades—just more of the same approach for India's farming community.