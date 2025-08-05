PMKVY has trained 1.6cr youth since 2015, but only 15% employed

PMKVY 4.0 focuses on self-employment and entrepreneurship

The latest version, PMKVY 4.0, is shifting gears to encourage self-employment and entrepreneurship with things like Rozgar Melas (job fairs).

The government's also using digital platforms to connect trainees with jobs and apprenticeships, plus offering financial help through schemes like PM Mudra Yojana and PM Vishwakarma.

Regular assessments are underway to improve training quality, with Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh leading in enrollments and aid.

A third-party review of PMKVY 4.0 is ongoing to guide what comes next.