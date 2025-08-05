PMKVY has trained 1.6cr youth since 2015, but only 15% employed
Since 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) has trained more than 1.6 crore young people—but just 15% have actually gotten jobs from it.
Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary shared in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that only about 24.3 lakh trainees found employment, highlighting a big gap between training and real job outcomes.
PMKVY 4.0 focuses on self-employment and entrepreneurship
The latest version, PMKVY 4.0, is shifting gears to encourage self-employment and entrepreneurship with things like Rozgar Melas (job fairs).
The government's also using digital platforms to connect trainees with jobs and apprenticeships, plus offering financial help through schemes like PM Mudra Yojana and PM Vishwakarma.
Regular assessments are underway to improve training quality, with Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh leading in enrollments and aid.
A third-party review of PMKVY 4.0 is ongoing to guide what comes next.