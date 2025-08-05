Next Article
Water cannons used on Congress's Sachin Pilot during student protest
On Monday, NSUI students and Congress leaders—led by Sachin Pilot—gathered in Jaipur, pushing for the return of student union elections.
As they marched toward the chief minister's residence, police used water cannons to stop them and keep things under control.
Tension brews over student rights
Student union elections in Rajasthan have been on hold, leaving many young people feeling left out of campus decisions.
This protest shows rising frustration among students and political leaders about the lack of representation.
The strong police response highlights just how tense things are getting between youth activists and authorities over student rights.