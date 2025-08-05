Protests erupt in J&K as people mark 6 years of revocation India Aug 05, 2025

On Tuesday, protests broke out across Jammu and Kashmir as people marked six years since Article 370 was scrapped, which took away the region's special status and split it into two Union Territories.

Political groups like the National Conference and PDP rallied in Srinagar, while Congress held sit-ins all over the region, calling for statehood to be restored.