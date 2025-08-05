Next Article
Protests erupt in J&K as people mark 6 years of revocation
On Tuesday, protests broke out across Jammu and Kashmir as people marked six years since Article 370 was scrapped, which took away the region's special status and split it into two Union Territories.
Political groups like the National Conference and PDP rallied in Srinagar, while Congress held sit-ins all over the region, calling for statehood to be restored.
SC to review petition on statehood soon
With the Supreme Court set to review a petition on statehood soon, pressure is building on the central government.
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti called August 5 a "black day," saying democracy has been weakened and warning that these changes could impact more than just Kashmir.
The anniversary highlights how unresolved questions about rights and identity still shape life in the region.