No more foreign warships for India: Rajnath Singh

INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are among most indigenous ships

INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, both part of Project 17A, were built by Indian shipyards with over 75% homegrown parts.

Singh pointed out that these are among the most "indigenous" ships yet, and that INS Tamal from Russia was the last foreign-built ship for the Navy.

He indicated that their commissioning reflects a decisive step toward self-reliance in defense, as India doubles down on making high-tech gear at home.