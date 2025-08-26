No more foreign warships for India: Rajnath Singh
India just announced a major shift: no more buying warships from abroad.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared the news at the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam, highlighting that this move is all about building self-reliance and showing off India's ability to design and build its own advanced naval ships.
INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri are among most indigenous ships
INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, both part of Project 17A, were built by Indian shipyards with over 75% homegrown parts.
Singh pointed out that these are among the most "indigenous" ships yet, and that INS Tamal from Russia was the last foreign-built ship for the Navy.
He indicated that their commissioning reflects a decisive step toward self-reliance in defense, as India doubles down on making high-tech gear at home.