Telangana couple duped of ₹4 lakh in fake child adoption
A couple from Nakrekal, Telangana—T. Mounica and Ashok—lost ₹4 lakh to a gang that promised them a legal adoption.
They were introduced to K. Lakshman Reddy by a driver named Shiva while searching for a child.
After realizing they'd been tricked, the couple filed a complaint on August 25, prompting an official inquiry.
How the couple got scammed
Reddy claimed he could arrange an adoption through contacts at Vijayawada New Government Hospital and took ₹2 lakh upfront.
The couple was told to transfer ₹5,000 each to the accounts of Srinivas and Srilatha before heading to the hospital, where another man, Moula Ali, asked for another ₹2 lakh and said Dr. Fatima would hand over the baby.
After waiting eight hours at the hospital with no baby and excuses about delays, everyone involved disappeared—confirming it was all a scam.
An official inquiry has been ordered.