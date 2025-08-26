Telangana couple duped of ₹4 lakh in fake child adoption

How the couple got scammed

Reddy claimed he could arrange an adoption through contacts at Vijayawada New Government Hospital and took ₹2 lakh upfront.

The couple was told to transfer ₹5,000 each to the accounts of Srinivas and Srilatha before heading to the hospital, where another man, Moula Ali, asked for another ₹2 lakh and said Dr. Fatima would hand over the baby.

After waiting eight hours at the hospital with no baby and excuses about delays, everyone involved disappeared—confirming it was all a scam.

An official inquiry has been ordered.