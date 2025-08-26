Facts about India's first-ever SOPs for animal blood transfusion 

The central government has released its first set of guidelines on blood transfusion and blood banks for animals. The "Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures for Blood Transfusion and Blood Banks for Animals in India" provide a scientific framework for animal blood donation, storage, and transfusion processes. These procedures were earlier carried out without any national standards. The initiative is aimed at improving animal welfare and ensuring biosafety in veterinary practices across the country.

Healthcare improvement New guidelines mandate blood typing, cross-matching Blood transfusion is a globally accepted treatment for severe anemia, surgical blood loss, infectious diseases, and bleeding disorders in animals. Before these guidelines, most transfusions were done in emergencies without standardized donor screening or blood typing. The new guidelines mandate blood typing and cross-matching to prevent incompatibility reactions during transfusions. They also establish donor eligibility criteria based on health status, vaccination history, age, weight, and disease screening norms.

Donation ethics Donor Rights Charter introduced The guidelines also emphasize voluntary, non-remunerated donations with informed consent from donors. A Donor Rights Charter has been introduced to ensure transparency and ethical practices in blood donation. The framework also integrates One Health principles to manage zoonotic risks associated with animal blood transfusions. It includes standardized SOPs for donor registration, transfusion monitoring and adverse reaction reporting.

Network establishment Proposed establishment of National Veterinary Blood Bank Network The guidelines also propose the establishment of a National Veterinary Blood Bank Network (N-VBBN). This network will have digital registries, real-time inventories, and an emergency helpline. The framework also encourages future innovations such as mobile blood collection units and preservation techniques for rare blood types. Training modules on these guidelines will be incorporated into veterinary education programs to ensure compliance with the new standards.