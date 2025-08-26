Next Article
Bengaluru police boost security ahead of Ganesha festival
Bengaluru is gearing up for a safe Ganesha festival this year, with police boosting security all over the city.
Led by Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, they've added extra CCTV cameras connected to a central command center for real-time monitoring.
Plus, Rapid Action Force teams will join regular cops on route marches to keep things under control.
Single-window system for festival permissions
To make things easier for organizers, there's now a single-window system to get all festival permissions in one go.
Police are also stepping up vigilance and will act fast if any rules are broken.
Adequate security is in place at immersion spots, and DJ music is banned during events—all to help everyone celebrate safely and peacefully.