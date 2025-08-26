'Frog jumps': Pune cops punish gangster who violated bail conditions India Aug 26, 2025

Pune police made headlines on Monday night after they publicly punished Suraj Thombre, a local gangster, for violating his bail conditions.

Thombre—accused in the 2024 murder of ex-NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar—was banned from entering Pune but got special permission for family reasons.

Instead of keeping it low-key, he showed up at a big gathering (which quickly went viral online).

After dodging police at first, he was eventually caught and made to do frog jumps as punishment.