'Frog jumps': Pune cops punish gangster who violated bail conditions
Pune police made headlines on Monday night after they publicly punished Suraj Thombre, a local gangster, for violating his bail conditions.
Thombre—accused in the 2024 murder of ex-NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar—was banned from entering Pune but got special permission for family reasons.
Instead of keeping it low-key, he showed up at a big gathering (which quickly went viral online).
After dodging police at first, he was eventually caught and made to do frog jumps as punishment.
Police to ask court to cancel Thombre's bail
Thombre is one of 21 accused in the Andekar murder case, which has roots in an old gang rivalry.
The Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act was slapped on him and his crew back in 2021 because of their deep ties to organized crime.
Now, Pune's Police Commissioner says they'll ask the court to cancel Thombre's bail altogether for breaking its terms.