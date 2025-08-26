Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja idol revealed, celebs join festivities
Ganesh Chaturthi is back in Mumbai from August 27 to September 6, filling the city with color, music, and tradition.
The highlight? Iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, which just revealed its 2025 idol decked out in a purple dhoti and golden crown.
Crowds are pouring in for darshan, while other famous spots—Mumbaicha Raja, known for its artistic decor, and Girgaon Cha Raja, celebrated for its creative, eco-friendly idol—are turning heads this year.
Celebs bring home idols, Shilpa Shetty skips celebrations
Celebs are jumping into Ganpati celebrations too: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee brought home an idol with their daughters, Shiv Thakare took his to Amravati, and families like the Ambanis are holding pujas at home.
Nana Patekar is also celebrating.
Shilpa Shetty shared on Instagram she's skipping this year due to a family loss—a reminder that even during big festivals, life's ups and downs touch everyone.
Why we love Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai so much
Whether you're into vibrant street scenes or following your favorite celebs' traditions on Insta, Ganesh Chaturthi is where Mumbai's energy really shows.
It's a mix of old-school rituals and new-age creativity—and honestly, it's hard not to get swept up in the excitement.