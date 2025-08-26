Ganesh Chaturthi: Lalbaugcha Raja idol revealed, celebs join festivities India Aug 26, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi is back in Mumbai from August 27 to September 6, filling the city with color, music, and tradition.

The highlight? Iconic pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, which just revealed its 2025 idol decked out in a purple dhoti and golden crown.

Crowds are pouring in for darshan, while other famous spots—Mumbaicha Raja, known for its artistic decor, and Girgaon Cha Raja, celebrated for its creative, eco-friendly idol—are turning heads this year.