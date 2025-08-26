Landslide on Vaishno Devi trek route; 5 dead, 14 injured

Pilgrimage, battery car rides, helicopter services suspended

Authorities have suspended all pilgrimages, battery car rides, and helicopter services for now to keep everyone safe.

This landslide is part of a larger problem—three days of nonstop rain have flooded parts of Jammu city, damaged homes and bridges, and shut down major highways.

With a red alert out for more rain and rivers rising fast, officials are focusing on rescue efforts across the region.