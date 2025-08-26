Landslide on Vaishno Devi trek route; 5 dead, 14 injured
A landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving five people dead and 14 injured.
The incident happened near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, about halfway along the popular 12-km pilgrimage path.
Rescue teams are still working to clear debris and help those affected.
Pilgrimage, battery car rides, helicopter services suspended
Authorities have suspended all pilgrimages, battery car rides, and helicopter services for now to keep everyone safe.
This landslide is part of a larger problem—three days of nonstop rain have flooded parts of Jammu city, damaged homes and bridges, and shut down major highways.
With a red alert out for more rain and rivers rising fast, officials are focusing on rescue efforts across the region.