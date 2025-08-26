Next Article
PM Modi to visit Japan for annual summit on defense
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tokyo from August 29-30, 2025, for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The main agenda? Deepening defense ties—think co-developing advanced naval stealth tech like the UNICORN mast—plus boosting maritime cooperation and tech partnerships.
More than just military hardware
This visit isn't just about military hardware. It's also about making India and Japan's partnership stronger on trade, technology, and innovation—especially as both countries face new challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
With growing concerns over regional security and economic threats, this summit is a big step toward keeping things stable and future-ready for both nations.