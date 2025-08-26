Next Article
Punjab on flood alert; schools shut in these districts
Punjab is dealing with major floods right now as nonstop monsoon rains have caused the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers to overflow.
The India Meteorological Department has put out an Orange alert for the state.
As a safety step, schools in Fazilka, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur are shut.
Army called in for rescue operations
Flooding has forced many people to leave their homes in affected areas like Fazilka and Gurdaspur.
Relief camps are set up for those displaced, while rescue teams—including the Army—are helping with evacuations and essentials.
With more rain likely this week and officials keeping a close watch, staying updated is important if you're in or around Punjab.