PM Modi's busy week ahead: Japan, China SCO summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy week, visiting Japan from August 29-30 for his first one-on-one summit with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba.
Right after, he'll head to Tianjin, China, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit from August 31 to September 1—his first trip to China in almost seven years.
Japan visit to bolster defense, trade ties
Modi's visit highlights India's push to strengthen its partnership with Japan on defense, trade, and tech—big themes for both countries in the Indo-Pacific.
The China visit is especially notable given recent tensions since the 2020 border clashes; by joining other Eurasian leaders at the SCO Summit, India aims to keep dialogue open on regional security and economic issues.