Viral video shows famous Manali restaurant being washed away India Aug 26, 2025

Himachal Pradesh is dealing with intense rainfall right now, leading to landslides, swollen rivers, and major travel disruptions.

Schools are closed in nine districts—including Shimla and Mandi—while a viral video shows the well-known Sher-e-Punjab restaurant in Manali being washed away by powerful floodwaters.

The clip has sparked conversations online about building safely near rivers, with many people sharing memories of the popular spot.