Viral video shows famous Manali restaurant being washed away
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with intense rainfall right now, leading to landslides, swollen rivers, and major travel disruptions.
Schools are closed in nine districts—including Shimla and Mandi—while a viral video shows the well-known Sher-e-Punjab restaurant in Manali being washed away by powerful floodwaters.
The clip has sparked conversations online about building safely near rivers, with many people sharing memories of the popular spot.
Red alerts issued in Chamba, Kangra
Authorities have issued red alerts for Chamba and Kangra districts as rain continues to pound the region.
Water levels at Pong Dam are rising due to heavy inflow from catchment areas, prompting warnings to stay clear of rivers, seasonal rivulets, and nullahs.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects these heavy monsoon conditions to last until September 1, so locals are being urged to stay cautious.