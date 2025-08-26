UP temple replaces Sai Baba idol with Ganesh
On August 26, the Sai Baba idol at a Shiv temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was removed and immersed in the Ganga.
The temple committee and devotees agreed that Sai Baba isn't part of Hindu scriptures or tradition, so they decided to replace his idol with one of Ganesh for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Priest says, 'Worship of any fakir or individual...'
Temple priest Acharya Pandit Avneesh Shastri shared that "Sai Baba's idol has been completely removed. There is no mention of him in our scriptures, Vedas or texts."
He added, "Worship of any fakir or individual should be restricted to private spaces, not temples."
Removal was supported by priest, local leaders
The removal was supported by both the priest and the temple committee.
Local leaders confirmed everyone agreed on the change, which happened quietly without any protests or controversy.
The Sai Baba idol had been there since 2011 but hadn't seen much worship lately.