UP temple replaces Sai Baba idol with Ganesh

Temple priest Acharya Pandit Avneesh Shastri shared that "Sai Baba's idol has been completely removed. There is no mention of him in our scriptures, Vedas or texts." He added, "Worship of any fakir or individual should be restricted to private spaces, not temples."

Removal was supported by priest, local leaders

The removal was supported by both the priest and the temple committee.

Local leaders confirmed everyone agreed on the change, which happened quietly without any protests or controversy.

The Sai Baba idol had been there since 2011 but hadn't seen much worship lately.