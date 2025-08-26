Vikas Yadav gets more time on interim bail
The Supreme Court has given Vikas Yadav a bit more time out on interim bail, even though he's serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara.
The extension came on August 26, 2025, after Yadav appealed the Delhi High Court's earlier decision not to extend his bail.
He sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he needed to arrange payment of a ₹54 lakh fine.
Delhi HC said it couldn't extend bail
The Delhi High Court said it couldn't extend his bail because only the Supreme Court has that authority—since it handed down Yadav's no-remission sentence.
Justice M M Sundresh's bench was told to consider this jurisdiction issue.
This high-profile case also involves Yadav's cousin Vishal and co-convict Sukhdev Pehalwan, both jailed over Katara's murder linked to Bharti (Yadav's sister) and her relationship with Katara.