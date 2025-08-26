Vikas Yadav gets more time on interim bail India Aug 26, 2025

The Supreme Court has given Vikas Yadav a bit more time out on interim bail, even though he's serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara.

The extension came on August 26, 2025, after Yadav appealed the Delhi High Court's earlier decision not to extend his bail.

He sought interim bail on the grounds that his marriage was fixed for September 5 and he needed to arrange payment of a ₹54 lakh fine.