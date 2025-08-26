Punjab schools closed for 4 days amid heavy rainfall

Damage assessment drive starts in affected areas

With nonstop rain swelling the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers—and extra water released from Pong and Bhakra dams—several areas like Mukerian in Hoshiarpur are already seeing flooded fields.

The state has started a special damage assessment drive ("girdawari") for affected crops and property, especially as rising river levels have also affected villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot.