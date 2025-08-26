Next Article
Punjab schools closed for 4 days amid heavy rainfall
All government and private schools across Punjab are closed from August 27 to 30, after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the move due to a forecast of continuous heavy rainfall.
Mann shared on X that this step is for everyone's safety, covering students from primary to senior secondary.
Damage assessment drive starts in affected areas
With nonstop rain swelling the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers—and extra water released from Pong and Bhakra dams—several areas like Mukerian in Hoshiarpur are already seeing flooded fields.
The state has started a special damage assessment drive ("girdawari") for affected crops and property, especially as rising river levels have also affected villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot.