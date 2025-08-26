Himachal monsoon fury: Beas river overflows, Chandigarh-Manali, Manali-Leh highways shut
What's the story
Heavy rainfall in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, has caused the Beas River to overflow, leading to widespread destruction. The floods have resulted in landslides and flash floods that have swept away homes, shops, and a hotel. Highways have been cut off, and several residential areas inundated due to the deluge. The Chandigarh-Manali highway has been blocked for three days now, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.
Infrastructure impact
Multi-storey hotel, 4 shops washed away
The Beas River's overflow has caused massive destruction in Manali. A multi-story hotel and four shops were washed away as strong currents of the river swept through Alu Ground. The Manali-Leh highway was also blocked at several points due to landslides, adding to the transport woes in the region. Furthermore, traffic between Mandi and Manali is currently at a standstill due to these conditions.
Twitter Post
Road swept away
VIDEO | Manali, Himachal Pradesh: A pick-up van was swept away as raging river triggered a landslide damaging the road.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 26, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ia93w7Jquh
Damage assessment
Former MLA visits affected areas
Former Manali MLA Govind Singh Thakur visited the affected areas on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the floods. The state government has also ordered schools in nine districts, including Shimla, Mandi and Kullu, to remain closed as a precautionary measure against further landslides. Authorities are warning of more landslides as rain continues to fall across parts of Himachal Pradesh.
Relief efforts
Red, orange alerts issued
Rescue and relief operations are underway in the state; however, restoring road connectivity could take several days due to the extent of damage. An 'orange' alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla, warning of strong showers, while a 'red' alert has been issued for Kangra, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.