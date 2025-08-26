Pakistan may have used civilians in Pahalgam attack: Major General
Major General S.P. Vishwasrao believes that the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam may have been a "trap" set by Pakistan to push India into military retaliation.
The attack targeted non-Muslim tourists in the Baisaran Valley, leaving 26 people dead and many injured.
Even a local pony operator who tried to help was killed.
TRF initially claimed responsibility for attack
A group called The Resistance Front first claimed responsibility but later took it back.
Indian security forces spent months tracking down three militants identified as being involved in the assault, and by July 2025, all three were killed in encounters.
Attack part of larger strategy by Pakistan, says Major General
Currently serving as Additional Director General (Recruitment) for the Indian Army's Western sector, Major General Vishwasrao has also been India's Defence Attache in Islamabad.
He believes this attack was part of a bigger strategy by Pakistan to destabilize India and trigger conflict through information warfare.