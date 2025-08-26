Pakistan may have used civilians in Pahalgam attack: Major General India Aug 26, 2025

Major General S.P. Vishwasrao believes that the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam may have been a "trap" set by Pakistan to push India into military retaliation.

The attack targeted non-Muslim tourists in the Baisaran Valley, leaving 26 people dead and many injured.

Even a local pony operator who tried to help was killed.