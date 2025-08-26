Next Article
Four-year-old mauled by pack of 20 stray dogs in India
A four-year-old boy, Sharvil Lonara, was attacked by a group of about 20 stray dogs in Maharashtra's Bhandara district.
Locals rushed to help, but Sharvil suffered serious injuries and needed urgent medical attention.
Sharvil was moved to Nagpur for advanced treatment due to the severity of his wounds.
The incident comes as India continues to debate how best to manage stray dogs—especially after recent Supreme Court orders on relocating and caring for strays following similar attacks in other cities.