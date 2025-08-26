Next Article
Video of bridge collapse, van plunging into floodwaters goes viral
A dramatic video of a van plunging into floodwaters as a bridge collapses in Manali has gone viral, highlighting how relentless rains are hitting Himachal Pradesh right now.
The state's been dealing with nonstop downpours, landslides, and flooding—making life tough for locals and travelers alike.
Red alert in Himachal as rains continue
Authorities have issued 'red' and 'orange' rainfall alerts across several districts as rivers like the Beas have overflowed, washing away hotels and shops.
The Manali-Leh highway is damaged, buildings with dozens of shops have collapsed (thankfully after evacuations), and flash floods in places like Kinnaur have prompted rescue operations.
Stay safe if you're anywhere near these areas!