Video of bridge collapse, van plunging into floodwaters goes viral

Red alert in Himachal as rains continue

Authorities have issued 'red' and 'orange' rainfall alerts across several districts as rivers like the Beas have overflowed, washing away hotels and shops.

The Manali-Leh highway is damaged, buildings with dozens of shops have collapsed (thankfully after evacuations), and flash floods in places like Kinnaur have prompted rescue operations.

Stay safe if you're anywhere near these areas!