PM Modi to visit Japan for annual summit on August 29-30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Japan on August 29-30, 2024, for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit—his first solo meeting with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba.
The trip highlights both countries' focus on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, following up on their recent talks at ASEAN and G7 gatherings.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's statement
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri describes this summit as a top-level dialogue shaping the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
It's Modi's eighth trip to Japan.