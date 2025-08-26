PM Modi to visit Japan for annual summit on August 29-30 India Aug 26, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Japan on August 29-30, 2024, for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit—his first solo meeting with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba.

The trip highlights both countries' focus on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, following up on their recent talks at ASEAN and G7 gatherings.