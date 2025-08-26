Himachal Pradesh: Monsoon mayhem shuts 800 roads, including major highways
Relentless monsoon rains have hit Himachal Pradesh hard, shutting down almost 800 roads—including major highways—since August 25-26, 2024.
The overflowing Beas river washed away parts of the Chandigarh-Manali highway, while landslides and flooding have blocked routes like Manali-Leh and caused waterlogging in parts of Manali and inundated some commercial areas.
Hundreds stranded; rescue teams working nonstop
Travel is basically on pause in districts like Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, and Shimla. Hundreds are stranded as schools and colleges across nine districts stay closed for safety.
With power lines down and water supplies disrupted in many areas, officials estimate the damage at over ₹2,300 crore.
Rescue teams are out there working nonstop—but with rain still coming down, it's going to be a tough recovery.