Jammu: 9 killed, Vaishno Devi yatra suspended amid heavy rain

Heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir 's Doda area has killed at least nine people, including five on the Vaishno Devi shrine route, and injured several others. The yatra has since been temporarily suspended. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for the region. The suspension of the yatra closely follows the earlier suspension of battery car and helicopter services to the cave shrine.

Incident details Landslide near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya The region has been witnessing incessant rainfall for a third consecutive day. On Tuesday afternoon, a landslide struck near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route, leaving several injured. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the suspension of the pilgrimage as a precautionary measure. Unverified reports suggest that around 100 pilgrims may be trapped due to this incident, although rescue operations are currently underway.

Highway closure Traffic along Jammu-Srinagar national highway suspended The incessant rainfall has also led to the suspension of traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Officials said that almost all rivers and streams are flowing above or close to the danger mark, submerging several low-lying areas and roads in the city. The Tawi River in Udhampur district has crossed its danger mark, while the Chenab is also flowing close to warning levels in Jammu.

Emergency measures CM Abdullah takes stock of flood control measures CM Abdullah has directed the administration to maintain a high alert and take stock of flood control measures. He has also instructed the availability of additional funds. The weather department recorded heavy rainfall across several districts, with Kathua receiving the highest at 155.6mm in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. Authorities have advised people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas. The IMD has predicted more rain in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar.