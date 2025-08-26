Delhi gets 'Mosquito terminator train' to fight dengue, malaria

Train covers a 50-km route, spraying anti-larval chemicals

The train travels a 50-km route, spraying anti-larval chemicals up to 60 meters on both sides of the tracks using a special power sprayer wagon from the MCD.

This is part of a six-week campaign with multiple runs across NCR.

Northern Railway is also stepping up by cleaning water tanks and removing breeding spots at stations—covering all bases to keep mosquito numbers down this monsoon.