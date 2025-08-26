Next Article
Delhi gets 'Mosquito terminator train' to fight dengue, malaria
Northern Railway just launched the "Mosquito Terminator Train" to help tackle mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, especially around waterlogged railway tracks in Delhi.
The project was recently launched with Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh present at the launch, aiming to make a real dent during peak mosquito season.
Train covers a 50-km route, spraying anti-larval chemicals
The train travels a 50-km route, spraying anti-larval chemicals up to 60 meters on both sides of the tracks using a special power sprayer wagon from the MCD.
This is part of a six-week campaign with multiple runs across NCR.
Northern Railway is also stepping up by cleaning water tanks and removing breeding spots at stations—covering all bases to keep mosquito numbers down this monsoon.