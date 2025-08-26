Landslide on Vaishno Devi route injures 4; rescue ops underway

All transport services to shrine paused

After the landslide near Gulshan Ka Langar, rescue teams jumped in fast, and all battery car, cable car, and helicopter services to Vaishno Devi have been paused for now.

Flash floods have also caused several trains from Katra to be canceled.

Rivers like Basantar, Tawi, and Chenab are rising quickly—so locals are being told to steer clear of riverbanks and landslide-prone spots until things calm down.

Emergency helplines are active if you need help or updates.