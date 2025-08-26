Landslide on Vaishno Devi route injures 4; rescue ops underway
Jammu is seeing some intense rain right now—IMD says it'll last another 40 hours.
This has already led to a landslide on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route, injuring four people and showing just how risky things are getting.
Authorities have put out alerts and set up control rooms across districts to keep everyone updated.
All transport services to shrine paused
After the landslide near Gulshan Ka Langar, rescue teams jumped in fast, and all battery car, cable car, and helicopter services to Vaishno Devi have been paused for now.
Flash floods have also caused several trains from Katra to be canceled.
Rivers like Basantar, Tawi, and Chenab are rising quickly—so locals are being told to steer clear of riverbanks and landslide-prone spots until things calm down.
Emergency helplines are active if you need help or updates.