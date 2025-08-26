Next Article
India to push for direct mention of Pakistan in SCO
India is set to demand that the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China clearly condemns cross-border terrorism from Pakistan-backed groups.
This move follows India's rejection of a recent SCO Defence Ministers's statement, which skipped any mention of the April Pahalgam attack and instead referenced unrelated incidents.
India's push to hold Pakistan accountable
India's push aims to hold Pakistan accountable for supporting terrorism and prevent it from dodging blame on global platforms.
By insisting on direct language in the summit's final declaration, India hopes to put more diplomatic pressure on Pakistan and keep regional security concerns front and center—especially important given ongoing tensions in South Asia.